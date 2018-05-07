Twitter
The Best of Abba: The Millennium Collection – 20th Century Masters CD
The Best of Abba: The Millennium Collection – 20th Century Masters CD
$6.99

$2.57


1 in stock


CDSKU: 180507-72970-1
UPC: 731454394826
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Details

Featured is the 20th Century Masters: The Millennium Collection: Best Of Abba by Abba CD collection.

The item is in very good shape with signs of wear and a crack in the jewel case.

Playlists

  • Waterloo
    S.O.S.
    I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do
    Mamma Mia
    Fernando
    Dancing Queen
    Knowing Me, Knowing You
    The Name Of The Game
    Take A Chance On Me
    Chiquitita
    The Winner Takes It All

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 44


Artists: Abba

