$12.99
$8.99
VinylSKU: 200707-81192-1
Part No: LSO-1166
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Part No: LSO-1166
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: RCA Victor
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Oscar Brown Jr.’s Joy The Original Cast Soundtrack Recording LSO-1166.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Contributors: Jean Pace | Oscar Brown Jr. | Sivuca
Related Items
Categories
Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | RCA Victor | Vinyl