View larger $21.99 $17.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





mag SKU: 200213-80411-1

Weight: 0.13 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Judd Hirsch items

Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers | Signed Memorabilia

Lines: Throwback Space

Genres: Comedy | Musical

Original U.S. Release: February 1, 1976

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Biltmore Theatre Playbill Magazine Signed by Judd Hirsch for Comedic Play Knock Knock (February 1976).

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. Some pages of the magazine are loose. See photos for details.



Publication: Playbill

Related Items

Categories

Comedy | Magazines & Newspapers | Musical | Signed Memorabilia | Throwback Space