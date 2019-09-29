$13.00
$8.97
magSKU: 190929-79157-1
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Hip Hop Theater Festival New York 2006 Official Program (June 20-24th).
The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.