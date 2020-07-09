San Francisco Giants Inaugural Season Pacific Bell Park First Day Postal Cover (April 11, 2000) [0233]

$28.99
San Francisco Giants Inaugural Season Pacific Bell Park First Day Postal Cover (April 11, 2000). Postmarked on the day of the Giants first game at Pacific Bell Park, Major League Baseball. The item is in great condition with some bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.
