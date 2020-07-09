Share Page Support Us
San Francisco Giants Inaugural Season Pacific Bell Park First Day Postal Cover (April 11, 2000) [0233]

San Francisco Giants Inaugural Season Pacific Bell Park First Day Postal Cover (April 11, 2000) [0233]
View larger

$28.99

$21.97


1 in stock


coverSKU: 200709-81251-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Genres: Sport
Studio: USPS
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

San Francisco Giants Inaugural Season Pacific Bell Park First Day Postal Cover (April 11, 2000). Postmarked on the day of the Giants first game at Pacific Bell Park, Major League Baseball. The item is in great condition with some bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.


Subject: San Francisco Giants

