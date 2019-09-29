Gameday Magazine New York Giants vs. Jets (August 19, 1995) Giants Stadium, Mo Lewis 8809

$13.00
$7.97
magSKU: 190929-79155-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Action | Sport
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Gameday Magazine New York Giants vs. Jets (August 19, 1995) Giants Stadium, Mo Lewis.
The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.
Publication: GameDay Magazine
Subject: Mo Lewis