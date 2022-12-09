Share Page Support Us
The Savage Sword of Conan the Barbarian Marvel Comic Book, Joe Jusko Cover (May 1984, Vol 1, No 100) [S07]

$9.89
$8.99
1 in stock
Mag
SKU: 221210-104686
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: VG Very Good - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Savage Sword of Conan the Barbarian Marvel Comic Book, Joe Jusko Cover (May 1984, Vol 1, No 100).

Item has cover wear, bends and creases. Please review listing images for condition details.

