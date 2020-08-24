Share Page Support Us
The Assassins Blu-ray Edition (2013) with Slipcover [2107] Chow Yun-Fat

View larger

$14.99

$11.97


1 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 200824-81802-1
UPC: 812491013601
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Adventure | History | Martial Arts
Studio: Well Go USA
Original U.S. Release: September 26, 2012
Item Release Date: January 8, 2013
Rating: NR
Details

In the year 198 BC, Cao Cao (CHOW YUN FAT), Prime Minister of the Han Dynasty, ventured to the east and defeated China s greatest warrior Lu Bu, terrifying every ambitious warlord across the country. Several years later, after taking the Han Emperor under his wing, Cao crowns himself King of Wei. He built a magnificent Bronze Sparrow Island to symbolize his power and rumors spread that he would replace the Emperor. Meanwhile, young lovers Mu Shun (TAMAKI HIROSHI) and Ling Ju (CRYSTAL LIU YI FEI) are taken from a prison camp to a hidden tomb, where they spend five cruel years together, training as assassins for a secret mission. In the year 220 BC astronomical signs predict dramatic change. As a result, Cao s son Cao Pi (QIU XIN ZHI) and Cao s followers urge Cao to become the new Emperor – but unknown and opposing forces plot against him. Starring international film legend Chow Yun-Fat, and created by the team behind gripping action dramas such as HERO, HOUSE OF FLYING DAGGERS, CURSE OF THE GOLDEN FLOWER and KILL BILL, THE ASSASSINS is a gripping, lush historical epic that mixes tragic romance with taut political drama.

Special Features

  • Behind the Scenes
  • Trailer

Specifications

  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
  • Runtime: 103 min
  • Subtitles: English

Cast: Alec Su | Chow Yun-Fat | Hiroshi Tamaki | Yifei Liu
Directors: Linshan Zhao
Project Name: The Assassins

