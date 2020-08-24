The Assassins Blu-ray Edition (2013) with Slipcover [2107] Chow Yun-Fat

View larger $14.99 $11.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 200824-81802-1

UPC: 812491013601

Weight: 0.07 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Flavor

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Action | Adventure | History | Martial Arts

Studio: Well Go USA

Original U.S. Release: September 26, 2012

Item Release Date: January 8, 2013

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In the year 198 BC, Cao Cao (CHOW YUN FAT), Prime Minister of the Han Dynasty, ventured to the east and defeated China s greatest warrior Lu Bu, terrifying every ambitious warlord across the country. Several years later, after taking the Han Emperor under his wing, Cao crowns himself King of Wei. He built a magnificent Bronze Sparrow Island to symbolize his power and rumors spread that he would replace the Emperor. Meanwhile, young lovers Mu Shun (TAMAKI HIROSHI) and Ling Ju (CRYSTAL LIU YI FEI) are taken from a prison camp to a hidden tomb, where they spend five cruel years together, training as assassins for a secret mission. In the year 220 BC astronomical signs predict dramatic change. As a result, Cao s son Cao Pi (QIU XIN ZHI) and Cao s followers urge Cao to become the new Emperor – but unknown and opposing forces plot against him. Starring international film legend Chow Yun-Fat, and created by the team behind gripping action dramas such as HERO, HOUSE OF FLYING DAGGERS, CURSE OF THE GOLDEN FLOWER and KILL BILL, THE ASSASSINS is a gripping, lush historical epic that mixes tragic romance with taut political drama.

Special Features

Behind the Scenes

Trailer

Specifications

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Runtime: 103 min

Subtitles: English

Cast: Alec Su | Chow Yun-Fat | Hiroshi Tamaki | Yifei Liu

Directors: Linshan Zhao

Project Name: The Assassins

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Blu-ray | Cult Flavor | History | Martial Arts | Movies & TV | Well Go USA