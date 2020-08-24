10 Things You Don’t Know About 2-Disc DVD Set (2012) History Channel

View larger $16.99 $14.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





DVD SKU: 200824-81804-1

UPC: 733961274479

Part No: AAAE274470

Weight: 0.12 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: DVD

Genres: Documentary | History

Studio: History / A&E

Item Release Date: August 28, 2012

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

From great figures come our most noteworthy inventions, from the telephone to the theory of general relativity. But no great leader is perfect. H2 digs into the scandals and family secrets you won’t find in textbooks in the special 10 THINGS YOU DON’T KNOW ABOUT. Observing the lives of renowned leaders, brilliant scientists and notorious criminals, viewers get an inside peek into their unknown pasts, from Ben Franklin’s nefarious history to Albert Einstein’s hidden family drama.

Special Features

Bonus Material

Additional Footage

Spanish Subtitles

Disc One

Benjamin Franklin / Abraham Lincoln / John F. Kennedy / J. Edgar Hoover / The OK Corral / The Roosevelts / The Mormons

Disc Two

Pablo Escobar / George Patton / Caligula / Adolf Hitler / The Rat Pack / Bonus

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Runtime: 259 min

Subtitles: Spanish



Project Name: 10 Things You Don't Know About

Related Items

Categories

Documentary | DVD | History | History / A&E | Movies & TV