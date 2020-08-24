Share Page Support Us
10 Things You Don't Know About 2-Disc DVD Set (2012) History Channel

10 Things You Don’t Know About 2-Disc DVD Set (2012) History Channel
Details

From great figures come our most noteworthy inventions, from the telephone to the theory of general relativity. But no great leader is perfect. H2 digs into the scandals and family secrets you won’t find in textbooks in the special 10 THINGS YOU DON’T KNOW ABOUT. Observing the lives of renowned leaders, brilliant scientists and notorious criminals, viewers get an inside peek into their unknown pasts, from Ben Franklin’s nefarious history to Albert Einstein’s hidden family drama.

Special Features

  • Bonus Material
  • Additional Footage
  • Spanish Subtitles
  • Disc One
  • Benjamin Franklin / Abraham Lincoln / John F. Kennedy / J. Edgar Hoover / The OK Corral / The Roosevelts / The Mormons
  • Disc Two
  • Pablo Escobar / George Patton / Caligula / Adolf Hitler / The Rat Pack / Bonus

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Runtime: 259 min
  • Subtitles: Spanish


Project Name: 10 Things You Don't Know About

