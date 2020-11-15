Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Affiches et art publicitaire (1987) French poster and advertising art reference

Affiches et art publicitaire (1987) French poster and advertising art reference
View larger

$45.99

$39.97


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 201115-83037-1
ISBN-10: 2852990032
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Genres: Art and Culture | Fantasy | History
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Affiches et art publicitaire (1987) French poster and advertising art reference. The item is in very good shape with some wear on the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Language: French


Authors: Alain Weill

Related Items

The Mad Max Trilogy Original Soundtrack Limited Collector’s Edition Vinyl 3-Disc Set designed by Marvel comic artist Tim Bradstreet
M&M’s Candy Dispenser At the Movies with 3D Glasses Collectible
White Rock Mineral Water 10 x 4 inch Original Vintage Advertising Sign Litho in USA
Aladdin: Legacy of the Lost Comic Number 3 Radical Comics (April 2010)
DC Direct Superman/Batman: Darkseid – Return of Supergirl Action Figure Series 2
Digital Monsters: Digimon The Movie – Special Full Length Feature VHS
The Iron Giant 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
The Making of James Cameron’s Aliens Hardcover Edition (2020)
10 Things You Don’t Know About 2-Disc DVD Set (2012) History Channel
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Original Soundtrack

Categories

Art and Culture | Fantasy | Hardcover Books | History