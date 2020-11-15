View larger $45.99 $39.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Hardcover Book SKU: 201115-83037-1

ISBN-10: 2852990032

Weight: 2.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Genres: Art and Culture | Fantasy | History

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Affiches et art publicitaire (1987) French poster and advertising art reference. The item is in very good shape with some wear on the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Language: French



Authors: Alain Weill

Related Items

Categories

Art and Culture | Fantasy | Hardcover Books | History