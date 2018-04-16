Twitter
Avengers: Infinity War Challenge 22 x 34 inch Movie Poster 16235

View larger

$14.99

$9.97


3 in stock


PosterSKU: 180414-72499-1
Part No: 16235R 16235
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Chris Evans | Robert Downey Jr | Zoe Saldana  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Sequels
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Marvel Studios
Original U.S. Release: April 27, 2018
Rating: PG-13
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This large format poster for Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War features a select group of superheroes from the movie, including Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Dr. Stephen Strange(Benedict Cumberbatch), along with Thanos (Josh Brolin), who’s blitz of devastation and ruin threatens to put an end to the universe.

Specifications

  • Size: 22x34 in

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch | Chris Evans | Chris Hemsworth | Elizabeth Olsen | Idris Elba | Josh Brolin | Karen Gillan | Linda Cardellini | Pom Klementieff | Robert Downey Jr | Scarlett Johansson | Sebastian Stan | Tom Hiddleston | Tom Holland | Zoe Saldana
Directors: Anthony Russo | Joe Russo
Project Name: Avengers: Infinity War
Characters: Dr. Stephen Strange | Gamora | Iron Man | Spider-Man | Thanos

Categories

