Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia (1974) Lobby Card Press Photo – Kris Kristofferson, Isela Vega [H30]

Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia (1974) Lobby Card Press Photo – Kris Kristofferson, Isela Vega [H30]
$21.99
$18.90
1 in stock
SKU: 210420-86603-1
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia (1974) Lobby Card Press Photo – Kris Kristofferson, Isela Vega.

Item has wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 10x8 in
