Dracula Vs. Frankenstein Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition

View larger $22.99

$21.99 See Options - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock Vinyl

SKU: 211022-96756-1

UPC: 848064013730

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: New



As head of Publicity at Hemisphere Pictures and then founder of Independent-International Pictures Corp., Sam Sherman is truly one of the godfathers of the drive-in/grindhouse/horror/B-movie genre. Real Gone Music has teamed with Sam to release his favorite scores from his long and illustrious career in film production, each sporting rare publicity stills and a personal note from the man himself.

Composer William Lava made his reputation scoring 1930s Westerns and serials for Republic Pictures including The Three Mesquiteers (with John Wayne) and Daredevils of the Red Circle. But for Dracula Vs. Frankenstein, Lava who was a friend of producer Sam Sherman and his favorite composer let his atonal freak flag fly, employing eerie glissandos and ominous rhythms to conjure suspense and dread.

Special bonus: Independent-International Pictures’ amazing radio spot promoting the movie. Also comes with a full-color LP-sized insert featuring the cover illustration for its 50th anniversary in a pumpkin orange pressing limited to 1000 copies!

Special Features

Includes Independent-International Pictures' amazing radio spot promoting the movie

Full-color LP-sized insert featuring the cover illustration for its 50th anniversary

Pumpkin orange vinyl pressing limited to 1000 copies

Playlists

Side A

Main Title

Dramatic Horror

Battle Of The Creatures

Walking Demon

Prologue

Main TItle

Cue 4

Cue 5

Side B

Cue 6

Cue 8

Cue 9

Cue 10

Cue 14

Cue 20

Cue 21 (Jazz Chase - Not Used In Film)

Cue 22

Prologue (Take 2)

Main TItle (Take 1)

Cue 8 (Take 10) And Pickups

Cue 9 (Take 14 - Start And Stops)

Cue 17 (Take 19 - Shock Sting)

Cue 21 (Take 21 - Jazz Chase)

Dracula Vs. Frankenstein Radio Spot

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Material: Pumpkin Orange Vinyl

Related Items