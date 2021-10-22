Share Page Support Us
Dracula Vs. Frankenstein Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition

Dracula Vs. Frankenstein Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition
Vinyl
As head of Publicity at Hemisphere Pictures and then founder of Independent-International Pictures Corp., Sam Sherman is truly one of the godfathers of the drive-in/grindhouse/horror/B-movie genre. Real Gone Music has teamed with Sam to release his favorite scores from his long and illustrious career in film production, each sporting rare publicity stills and a personal note from the man himself.

Composer William Lava made his reputation scoring 1930s Westerns and serials for Republic Pictures including The Three Mesquiteers (with John Wayne) and Daredevils of the Red Circle. But for Dracula Vs. Frankenstein, Lava who was a friend of producer Sam Sherman and his favorite composer let his atonal freak flag fly, employing eerie glissandos and ominous rhythms to conjure suspense and dread.

Special bonus: Independent-International Pictures’ amazing radio spot promoting the movie. Also comes with a full-color LP-sized insert featuring the cover illustration for its 50th anniversary in a pumpkin orange pressing limited to 1000 copies!

Special Features

  • Includes Independent-International Pictures' amazing radio spot promoting the movie
  • Full-color LP-sized insert featuring the cover illustration for its 50th anniversary
  • Pumpkin orange vinyl pressing limited to 1000 copies

Playlists

  • Side A
  • Main Title
    Dramatic Horror
    Battle Of The Creatures
    Walking Demon
    Prologue
    Main TItle
    Cue 4
    Cue 5
  • Side B
  • Cue 6
    Cue 8
    Cue 9
    Cue 10
    Cue 14
    Cue 20
    Cue 21 (Jazz Chase - Not Used In Film)
    Cue 22
    Prologue (Take 2)
    Main TItle (Take 1)
    Cue 8 (Take 10) And Pickups
    Cue 9 (Take 14 - Start And Stops)
    Cue 17 (Take 19 - Shock Sting)
    Cue 21 (Take 21 - Jazz Chase)
    Dracula Vs. Frankenstein Radio Spot

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Material: Pumpkin Orange Vinyl
