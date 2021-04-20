Grimm Fairy Tales Presents Helsing Comic Book (No. 1, Cover B, April 2014) Zenescope Entertainment [H56]

- Artists Marat Mychaels | Sean Ellery
- Authors Pat Shand
- Product Types: Books | Comics
- Genres: Adventure | Fantasy
- Studios: Zenescope
Grimm Fairy Tales Presents Helsing Comic Book (No. 1, Cover B, April 2014) Zenescope Entertainment. Cover B artists are Marat Mychaels and Sean Ellery.
Item has wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Marat Mychaels | Pat Shand | Sean Ellery
- Genres: Adventure | Fantasy
- Studios / Manufacturers: Zenescope
- Product Types: Comics