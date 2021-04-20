Set of 2 Hercules (1958) / Hercules Unchained (1959) Lobby Cards Steve Reeves [G93]

- Directors: Pietro Francisci
- Filmography Hercules | Hercules Unchained
- Subject Steve Reeves
- Characters Hercules
- Product Types: Lobby Cards | Press Photos | Originals | Originals
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy
- Studios: AVCO Embassy Pictures
- Original Release Date: July 22, 1959
- Rating: G
Set of 2 Hercules (1958) / Hercules Unchained (1959) Lobby Cards Steve Reeves. These items were used to promote the AVCO Embassy Pictures 1973 theatrical re-release of the films.
Item has wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 10x8 in
