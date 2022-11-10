Share Page Support Us
Rashad Evans Tito Ortiz Mixed Martial Arts MMA Fight in Philadelphia (2012) Photo [221110-6]

Rashad Evans Tito Ortiz Mixed Martial Arts MMA Fight in Philadelphia (2012) Photo [221110-6]
Rashad Evans Tito Ortiz Mixed Martial Arts MMA Fight in Philadelphia (2012) Photo [221110-6]
Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia when Rashad Evans beat Tito Ortiz for the Light Heavyweight Championship during UFC 133 on August 6, 2012. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is the mixed martial arts (MMA) event and promotions organization based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

