Heather Locklear Publicity Photo in Sexy Pink Bikini [210906-151]

- Subject Heather Locklear
- Filmography Batman the Animated Series | Body Language | City Killer | Dynasty | Fade to Black | Firestarter | Going Places | Her Wicked Ways | Highway Heartbreaker | Illusions | Jury Duty; The Comedy | LAX | Rich Men Single Women | T.J. Hooker | The Big Slice | The Return of Swamp Thing | Too Close to Home | Wayne's World 2
- Product Types: Photo Prints | Reprints
- Lines: Hit Pictures
- Genres: Action | Crime | Drama | Television
- Studios: Hit Pictures
- More: Heather Locklear
- Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Gaming | Movies & TV | Music | Sports
Actress Heather Locklear is best-known for playing Sammy Jo Dean Carrington on the television series Dynasty, Amanda Woodward on the series Melrose Place, as well as Officer Stacy Sheridan on the crime drama T.J. Hooker, where she starred opposite William Shatner and Adrian Zmed. Ms. Locklear has also appeared in numerous other TV shows as well as movies produced for TV during the 1980’s right through today, including Matt Houston, The Fall Guy, City Killer, The Return of Swamp Thing, Going Places, Her Wicked Ways, Batman: The Animated Series, Wayne’s World 2 and many more.
Specifications
- Material: Semi-Gloss Photo Paper
- Size: 8.5 x 11 / 13 x 19 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Heather Locklear
- Shows / Movies: Batman the Animated Series | Body Language | City Killer | Dynasty | Fade to Black | Firestarter | Going Places | Her Wicked Ways | Highway Heartbreaker | Illusions | Jury Duty; The Comedy | LAX | Rich Men Single Women | T.J. Hooker | The Big Slice | The Return of Swamp Thing | Too Close to Home | Wayne's World 2
- Genres: Action | Crime | Drama | Television
- Companies: Hit Pictures
- Product Types: Hit Pictures > Photo Prints > Reprints