Heather Locklear Publicity Photo in Sexy Pink Bikini [210906-151]

Heather Locklear Publicity Photo in Sexy Pink Bikini
Actress Heather Locklear is best-known for playing Sammy Jo Dean Carrington on the television series Dynasty, Amanda Woodward on the series Melrose Place, as well as Officer Stacy Sheridan on the crime drama T.J. Hooker, where she starred opposite William Shatner and Adrian Zmed. Ms. Locklear has also appeared in numerous other TV shows as well as movies produced for TV during the 1980’s right through today, including Matt Houston, The Fall Guy, City Killer, The Return of Swamp Thing, Going Places, Her Wicked Ways, Batman: The Animated Series, Wayne’s World 2 and many more.

