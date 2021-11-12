Heather Locklear Publicity Photo in Sexy Pink Bikini [210906-151]

View larger $13.41

From: $11.97 See Options Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 2 Options \/ Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr3 $11.97 Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr2 $18.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr3

SKU: 211111-97601-1

Weight: 0.05 lbs

Condition: New SKU: 211111-97601-1Weight: 0.05 lbsCondition: New - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr2

SKU: 211111-97601-2

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New SKU: 211111-97601-2Weight: 0.10 lbsCondition: New



Actress Heather Locklear is best-known for playing Sammy Jo Dean Carrington on the television series Dynasty, Amanda Woodward on the series Melrose Place, as well as Officer Stacy Sheridan on the crime drama T.J. Hooker, where she starred opposite William Shatner and Adrian Zmed. Ms. Locklear has also appeared in numerous other TV shows as well as movies produced for TV during the 1980’s right through today, including Matt Houston, The Fall Guy, City Killer, The Return of Swamp Thing, Going Places, Her Wicked Ways, Batman: The Animated Series, Wayne’s World 2 and many more.

Specifications

Material: Semi-Gloss Photo Paper

Size: 8.5 x 11 / 13 x 19 in

Related Items