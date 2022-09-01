Marc Spector: Moon Knight Comic Book Issue No.48 1993 Terry Kavanagh Marvel Comics B82

Marc Spector: Moon Knight Comic Book Issue No.48 1993 Marvel Comics. Deadzone & Tombstone Appearances. His Name is Deadzone.. You wont Forget It. Writer & Penciller Terry Kavanagh, Cover Artist James Fry III, Inker, Cover Artist ,Christopher Ivy, Christie Scheele Colorist, Letterer Ken Lopez
Related Items
comSKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.