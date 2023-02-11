Hi-Way Airport 9 Drive-In Theater (June 1980) Showing Cult Classics Photo [221230-6]

Share Page Support Us
Hi-Way Airport 9 Drive-In Theater (June 1980) Showing Cult Classics Photo

View larger
This image of the Hi-Way Airport 9 Drive-In Theater in Dania, Florida was taken in June of 1980. This was obviously the cult grindhouse days of American cinema. You could watch Don’t Go in the House (1979), Jodie Foster in Carny (1980), Humanoids from the Deep (1980), Meatballs (1979), The Silent Scream (1979), Ruby (1977), Friday the 13th (1980), The Hollywood Knights (1980), and The Long Riders (1980), then go to flea market & swap meet.

The Hi-way Drive-In was one of the first drive-in theaters to install air conditioning, consisting of a large hose inserted through the car window that blew cold air throughout the interior of a vehicle. The theater closed for good in 1982, and today the property is a parking lot for Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

