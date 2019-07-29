Funko DORBZ: Guardians of the Galaxy – Marvel Howard the Duck Vinyl Action Figure #183

$9.99
From: $6.97
do11SKU: 190729-78503-1
UPC: 889698112024
Weight: 0.11 lbs
UPC: 889698112024
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy
Studio: Funko
Details
Guardians of the Galaxy are the first series for Dorbz, and appeal to collectors of all ages. Opting for painted designs over sculpt, these pint-sized rascals will weasel their way into your heart as surely as they’ll find their way onto your shelf.
Specifications
- Size: 6.4 x 4.6 x 3.7 in
Characters: Howard the Duck
Categories
Adventure | Comedy | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy | Funko | Toys & Figures