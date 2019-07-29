Funko DORBZ: Guardians of the Galaxy – Marvel Howard the Duck Vinyl Action Figure #183

View larger $9.99 From: $6.97 Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 2 Options \/ do11 $6.97 do13 $6.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock do11 - Select Qty -

do13





do11 SKU: 190729-78503-1

UPC: 889698112024

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. do13 SKU: 190729-78503-2

UPC: 889698112024

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy

Studio: Funko

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Guardians of the Galaxy are the first series for Dorbz, and appeal to collectors of all ages. Opting for painted designs over sculpt, these pint-sized rascals will weasel their way into your heart as surely as they’ll find their way onto your shelf.

Specifications

Size: 6.4 x 4.6 x 3.7 in



Characters: Howard the Duck

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Comedy | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy | Funko | Toys & Figures