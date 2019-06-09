The Green Hornet: Collector’s Hardcover Edition

$68.99
$26.97
UPC: 0929387465
Weight: 4.04 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Bruce Lee items
Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Action | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Television
Original U.S. Release: September 9, 1966
Item Release Date: October 1, 1990
Rating: TV-PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The first 12 issues of the Green Hornet comic book in one volume. It relates the complete history of the Green Hornet and his sidekick Kato, beginning with the original story as told on the radio. Introduced by Van Williams, TV’s original Green Hornet.
Specifications
- Size: 9 x 1 x 11.5 in
Cast: Bruce Lee | Lloyd Gough | Van Williams | Walter Brooke | Wende Wagner
Authors: Jeff Butler
Project Name: The Green Hornet
Contributors: Van Williams
Related Items
Categories
Action | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Flavor | Cult Television | Featured | Featured - Email | Hardcover Books