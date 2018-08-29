Share Page Support Us
Miami Heat 1993-1994 Original Team Photo – John Salley, Steve Smith, Glen Rice [PHOSP02]

View larger
$8.99

$5.97


1 in stock


PHOSP02SKU: 180829-76307-1
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Hit Pictures | Photo Prints
Genres: Sport
Details

Miami Heat 1993-1994 Original Team Photo – John Salley, Steve Smith.

Players and staff include: Harold Miner, Steve Smith, Assistant Coach Bob Staak, Head Coach Kevin Loughery, Assistant Coach Alvin Gentry, Brian Shaw, Bimbo Coles, Strength and Conditioning Coach Bill Foran, Morlon Wiley, Willie Burton, Glen Rice, Alec Kessler, Rony Seikaly, Matt Geiger, John Salley, Grant Long, Keith Askins, Trainer Ron Culp, and Equipment Manager John Manoogian.

Item is in very good condition with corner dings and signs of wear.

Specifications

  • Size: 10x8 in


Subject: Miami Heat

