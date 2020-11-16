Share Page Support Us
Hallmark Keepsake Ornament Collector’s Series – The Flight at Kitty Hawk (1997) Sky’s the Limit Series No. 1

View larger

$6.99

$4.99


1 in stock


ornaSKU: 201116-83063-1
UPC: 015012285079
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Genres: Comedy | Family | Fantasy
Studio: Hallmark
Details

Hallmark Keepsake Ornament Collector’s Series – The Flight at Kitty Hawk (1997) Sky’s the Limit Series No. 1. The item is in great shape with some wear on the box. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Material: Plastic
  • Size: 4.25 x 1 x 2 in

