Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Heavy Metal Magazine Fluorescent Black (Vol. 32 #6 July 2008) SIGNED by M.F. Wilson and Nathan Fox

Heavy Metal Magazine Fluorescent Black (Vol. 32 #6 July 2008) SIGNED by M.F. Wilson and Nathan Fox
View larger

$45.99

$31.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 190408-77728-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers | Signed Memorabilia
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Exploitation | Fantasy | Mature | Science Fiction
Item Release Date: July 1, 2008
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Heavy Metal Fluorescent Black (Vol. 32 #6 July 2008) SIGNED by M.F. Wilson and Nathan Fox.

The item is in good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.


Publication: Heavy Metal Magazine
Authors: M.F. Wilson | Nathan Fox

Related Items

Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back Collector’s Edition Original Motion Picture Soundtrack with Rare Foldout Poster
Arrow Original Television Soundtrack Season 4 Limited Edition, Music by Blake Neely
Superman: Doomsday Original Soundtrack Recording Music Composed by Robert Kral
The Untouchables: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Bruce Lee Jeet Kune Do Enter the Dragon Pose Junior and Kid’s Shirt Styles
Spider-Man Widescreen 2-Disc Special Edition DVD
RARE Jungle Book Mowgli Keychain/Clip-On Sun Mate
Shonen Jump Compilation Edition Volume 4 (Spring, Summer 2005)
McFarlane Toys Clive Barker’s Tortured Souls 2 The Fallen Zain (2002) Action Figure
Dr. No Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Monty Norman and the John Barry Orchestra

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Flavor | Exploitation | Fantasy | Magazines & Newspapers | Mature | Science Fiction | Signed Memorabilia | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *