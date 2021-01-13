Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Making of Kubrick’s 2001 Signet Paperback with 96-Page Photo Insert [282]

The Making of Kubrick’s 2001 Signet Paperback with 96-Page Photo Insert [282]
View larger

$13.99

$10.90


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 210113-84262-1
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Stanley Kubrick  items
Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Adventure | Biography | Drama | Science Fiction
Studio: Signet
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Making of Kubrick’s 2001 Signet Paperback with 96-Page Photo Insert.

The item is in good shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 368
  • Language: English


Authors: Jerome Agel
Subject: 2001: A Space Odyssey | Stanley Kubrick

Related Items

Star Wars: Episode I Senator Palpatine with Senate Cam Droid and Talking CommTech Chip (1998) [1218]
Dynasty Warriors 4 PlayStation 2 PS2 with Manual [B51]
Clint Eastwood’s Honkytonk Man Original Soundtrack Album Vinyl Edition [E96]
Batman Classic TV Series Batmobile with Bendable Figures Ten Inch: Adam West & Burt Ward
The Collapsed DVD Edition (2012) [310]
George Stevens’ The Greatest Story Ever Told Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Alfred Newman Vinyl Edition [E62]
The Samuel Goldwyn Motion Picture Production of Porgy and Bess (1959) [193162]
Heavy Metal Magazine (Spring 1986) Moebius is Back [C19]
Konami YUGIOH Online USB Duelpass Key + Key Holder Set Series 1 (1996)
Cinescape Presents: The X-Files Yearbook Special Collector’s Issue [8810]

Categories

Adventure | Biography | Drama | Science Fiction | Signet | Softcover Books