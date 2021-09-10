Art Theatre Downtown Los Angeles (1974) Photo [210907-92]

View larger $16.77

This rare photo of the Art Theatre, an adult cinema in downtown Los Angeles, was taken in February of 1974. The XXX movie theater was surrounded by a pawn shop called OK Jewelry and Loan Company, a Spanish eatery called La Cocina, and Harold’s Entertainment cocktail lounge. Art Theatre was located downstairs from the Howell Hotel, which may have been used to bring those on-screen fantasies to life at the time.

The Art Theatre was one of more than 20 movie theaters located on South Main Street in downtown LA. The cinema originally opened in 1925 and seated 350 people. The grindhouse was operated by West Coast Theatres, which went on to become Fox West Coast Theatres.

