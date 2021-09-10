Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Art Theatre Downtown Los Angeles (1974) Photo [210907-92]

Art Theatre Downtown Los Angeles (1974) Photo [210907-92]
View larger
$16.77
From: $14.97
See Options

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr4
SKU: 210910-88705-1
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New
Art Theatre Downtown Los Angeles (1974) Photo [210907-92]

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr4
SKU: 210910-88705-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Art Theatre Downtown Los Angeles (1974) Photo [210907-92]

This rare photo of the Art Theatre, an adult cinema in downtown Los Angeles, was taken in February of 1974. The XXX movie theater was surrounded by a pawn shop called OK Jewelry and Loan Company, a Spanish eatery called La Cocina, and Harold’s Entertainment cocktail lounge. Art Theatre was located downstairs from the Howell Hotel, which may have been used to bring those on-screen fantasies to life at the time.

The Art Theatre was one of more than 20 movie theaters located on South Main Street in downtown LA. The cinema originally opened in 1925 and seated 350 people. The grindhouse was operated by West Coast Theatres, which went on to become Fox West Coast Theatres.

Specifications

  • Material: Semi-Gloss Photo Paper
  • Size: 11 x 8.5 in / 19 x 13 in
Explore More...

Related Items

Heavy Metal Magazine Fluorescent Black (Vol. 32 #6 July 2008) SIGNED by M.F. Wilson and Nathan Fox
Scary Movie (1991) Special Edition Blu-ray
Grindhouse – Death Proof Planet Terror 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
What Have They Done With Your Daughters? Special Edition (2018)
Extreme Fetish Magazine (Volume 2, Issue 1 1999) [12160]
Playboy Magazine (June 1993) Anna Nicole Smith Playmate of the Year 8831
Playboy Magazine (February 1971) Billy Graham [1172]
The Monster Times Volume 1 Number 10 with Jack Davis Comic Poster Insert (May 31, 1972)
Playboy Magazine (September 1968) Stanley Kubrick, Kurt Vonnegut Jr. [1181]
Jackass The Movie Widescreen Special Collector’s Edition DVD
Art Theatre Downtown Los Angeles (1974) Photo [210907-92]
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr4SKU: 210910-88705-1
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New
Art Theatre Downtown Los Angeles (1974) Photo [210907-92]
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr4SKU: 210910-88705-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New