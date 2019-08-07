Share Page Support Us
Airport 77 + Airport 79 Original Motion Picture Limited Edition Soundtracks

Airport 77 + Airport 79 Original Motion Picture Limited Edition Soundtracks
Airport 77 + Airport 79 Original Motion Picture Limited Edition Soundtracks
Airport 77 + Airport 79 Original Motion Picture Limited Edition Soundtracks

$38.99

$34.97


4 in stock


CDSKU: 190807-78702-1
Part No: LLLCD1491
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New

Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Drama | Thrillers
Studio: La-La Land Records | Universal
Item Release Date: November 23, 2018
Details

Universal Pictures proudly present the third title in the acclaimed Universal Pictures Film Music Heritage Collection — the world premiere release of the scores to the big-screen airborne thrillers AIRPORT ’77, music by John Cacavas (KOJAK, AIRPORT ’75, HORROR EXPRESS) and THE CONCORDE… AIRPORT ’79, music by Lalo Schifrin (RUSH HOUR, SUDDEN IMPACT, DIRTY HARRY, MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE). Never before officially available in any format, both of these prime ‘70s era thriller scores brim with big orchestral thrills, drama and suspense, courtesy of two composers flexing powerful musical muscle. Produced, mixed, mastered and edited by Mike Matessino from studio vault elements, this special release is limited to 3000 units and features exclusive, in-depth liner notes by writer Jeff Bond and high-flying art design by Dan Goldwasser.

Special Features

  • Limited Edition of 3000 Units

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Runtime: 1:50:30

Cast: Brenda Vaccaro | Christopher Lee | Darren McGavin | Jack Lemmon | Joseph Cotten | Lee Grant | Olivia de Havilland | Robert Hooks
Directors: Jerry Jameson
Project Name: Airport '77 | The Concorde Airport '79
Composers: John Cacavas | Lalo Schifrin

