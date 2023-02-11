- Cast: David Fraser | Eidan Hanzei | Elias Koteas | Glen Chin | James Murray | Jim Raposa | John Aylward | Ken Kensei | Kent Kim | Mak Takano | Mark Caso | Matt Hill | Paige Turco | Sab Shimono | Steve Akahoshi | Stuart Wilson | Tad Horino | Travis A. Moon | Vivian Wu
- Directors: Stuart Gillard
- Artists: Kevin Eastman
- Composers: John Du Prez
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Pop Fetish
- Formats: CD
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction
- Studios: New Line Cinema | Nickelodeon | Waxwork
- Original Release Date: March 22, 1991
- Rating: pg
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Part III Original Motion Picture Soundtrack “Time Scepter” Swirl Colored Vinyl Kevin Eastman Art
Presenting the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Part III Original Motion Picture Score by composer John Du Prez. Released in 1993, the third film score installment of the original ninja turtles trilogy is finally available on vinyl for the first time ever and features new artwork by co-creator Kevin Eastman!
Taking place two years after the events of Secrets of the Ooze, our ninja turtle heroes Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael are transported back to feudal Japan by an ancient magical scepter. There they must rescue their friend April O’Neil and defeat the evil Lord Norinaga.
As beloved comic characters and Saturday morning cartoon staples, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have become cultural icons. With this film, the Turtles cap off an action-packed trilogy with the same humor, heart, and martial-arts skills that fans have come to love.
In collaboration with composer John Du Prez and original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman, Waxwork Records is proud to present the complete and official score to the 1993 action comedy for the first time ever on vinyl! Featuring new art by TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman himself, this deluxe release is a must have for any turtle fan.
Special Features
- The Complete 1993 Film Score By John Du Prez
- New Artwork By TMNT Co-Creator Kevin Eastman
- 180 Gram "Time Scepter" Swirl Colored Vinyl
- Heayweight Gatefold Jackets with Matte Satin Coating
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Part III Movie Poster Postcard
Playlists
Japan 1603
Casey Jones & The Honor Guards
Norinaga Castle
Good Hair Day
Kappa Battle
Mud Wrestling
Kite Flying
Village Attack
Fire & Love
Fools & Villains
Show Down
Going Home
Specifications
- Material:180 Gram "Time Scepter" Swirl Colored Vinyl
- Number of Discs:1
