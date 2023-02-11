View larger $48.37

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Part III Original Motion Picture Soundtrack “Time Scepter” Swirl Colored Vinyl Kevin Eastman Art

Presenting the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Part III Original Motion Picture Score by composer John Du Prez. Released in 1993, the third film score installment of the original ninja turtles trilogy is finally available on vinyl for the first time ever and features new artwork by co-creator Kevin Eastman!

Taking place two years after the events of Secrets of the Ooze, our ninja turtle heroes Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael are transported back to feudal Japan by an ancient magical scepter. There they must rescue their friend April O’Neil and defeat the evil Lord Norinaga.

As beloved comic characters and Saturday morning cartoon staples, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have become cultural icons. With this film, the Turtles cap off an action-packed trilogy with the same humor, heart, and martial-arts skills that fans have come to love.

In collaboration with composer John Du Prez and original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman, Waxwork Records is proud to present the complete and official score to the 1993 action comedy for the first time ever on vinyl! Featuring new art by TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman himself, this deluxe release is a must have for any turtle fan.

Special Features

The Complete 1993 Film Score By John Du Prez

New Artwork By TMNT Co-Creator Kevin Eastman

180 Gram "Time Scepter" Swirl Colored Vinyl

Heayweight Gatefold Jackets with Matte Satin Coating

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Part III Movie Poster Postcard

Playlists

Japan 1603

Casey Jones & The Honor Guards

Norinaga Castle

Good Hair Day

Kappa Battle

Mud Wrestling

Kite Flying

Village Attack

Fire & Love

Fools & Villains

Show Down

Going Home

Specifications

Material: 180 Gram "Time Scepter" Swirl Colored Vinyl

Number of Discs: 1

