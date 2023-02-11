Share Page Support Us
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Part III Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD Edition Kevin Eastman Art

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Part III Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD Edition Kevin Eastman Art
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Part III Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD Edition Kevin Eastman Art
$32.97
$29.97
See Options

8 in stock
CD
SKU: 230211-106449
UPC: 657768283468
Part No: WW129CD
Weight: 0.5 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Part III Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD Edition Kevin Eastman Art

Presenting the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Part III Original Motion Picture Score by composer John Du Prez. Released in 1993, the third film score installment of the original ninja turtles trilogy is finally available on CD for the first time ever and features new artwork by co-creator Kevin Eastman!

Taking place two years after the events of Secrets of the Ooze, our ninja turtle heroes Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael are transported back to feudal Japan by an ancient magical scepter. There they must rescue their friend April O’Neil and defeat the evil Lord Norinaga.

As beloved comic characters and Saturday morning cartoon staples, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have become cultural icons. With this film, the Turtles cap off an action-packed trilogy with the same humor, heart, and martial-arts skills that fans have come to love.

In collaboration with composer John Du Prez and original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman, Waxwork Records is proud to present the complete and official score to the 1993 action comedy for the first time ever on CD. Featuring new art by TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman himself, this deluxe release is a must have for any turtle fan.

Special Features

  • The Complete 1993 Film Score By John Du Prez
  • New Artwork By TMNT Co-Creator Kevin Eastman

Playlists

  • Japan 1603
    Casey Jones & The Honor Guards
    Norinaga Castle
    Good Hair Day
    Kappa Battle
    Mud Wrestling
    Kite Flying
    Village Attack
    Fire & Love
    Fools & Villains
    Show Down
    Going Home

Specifications

  • Number of Discs:
    1
