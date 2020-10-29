Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria with Manual (SLUS 21452, PlayStation 2, 2006) Square Enix [B48]

$19.99
$17.98
gameSKU: 201029-82735-1
UPC: 662248906102
Part No: SLUS 21452
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
UPC: 662248906102
Part No: SLUS 21452
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Games | Video Games
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Game/Video Game
Studio: Square Enix
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria with Manual (SLUS 21452, PlayStation 2, 2006) Square Enix.
Item is in great shape with some wear. See photos for specifics on item condition.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Square Enix | Video Games