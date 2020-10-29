Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria with Manual (SLUS 21452, PlayStation 2, 2006) Square Enix [B48]

View larger $19.99 $17.98 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





game SKU: 201029-82735-1

UPC: 662248906102

Part No: SLUS 21452

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Games | Video Games

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Game/Video Game

Studio: Square Enix

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria with Manual (SLUS 21452, PlayStation 2, 2006) Square Enix.

Item is in great shape with some wear. See photos for specifics on item condition.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Square Enix | Video Games