Nosferatu with Max Schreck 36 x 24 Inch Movie Poster

Studio: Kino Lorber

Original U.S. Release: June 3, 1929

Rating: NR

Nosferatu centers on Vampire Count Graf Orlok (Max Schreck), who expresses interest in a new home, along real estate agent Hutter’s (Gustav von Wangenheim) wife.

Size: 36x24 in

Cast: Alexander Granach | Greta Schröder | Gustav von Wangenheim | Max Schreck

Directors: F.W. Murnau

Project Name: Nosferatu

