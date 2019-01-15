Batman: The Animated Series – Batman Hand Painted Figure Eaglemoss Collection

View larger $19.99 $18.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

Details

Eaglemoss Batman The Animated Series DC Super Hero Collection #1: Batman Polyresin Figurine

In DC Comics’ Batman: The Animated Series, the Dark Knight (Kevin Conroy) battles crime in Gotham City with help from Robin (Loren Lester) and Batgirl (Melissa Gilbert). This set of hand painted collector figures from the Eaglemoss Collection perfectly captures the caped crusader and the main characters from the cult television series.

This Batman figure is the first in a limited edition series of six figurines inspired by the award-winning Batman: the animated series. The dark Knight stands approximately 5 inches tall and captures the unique style of the award-winning show. Each figurine comes complete in retro-style blister packaging with a 12 page Magazine focused on the tales of Gotham city.

Special Features

Based on the award-winning television series

Figurines capture the unique style of the show

Retro-style blister packaging

Includes a 12-page magazine

Specifications

Size: 5 in

Cast: Adrienne Barbeau | Arleen Sorkin | Brock Peters | Diane Pershing | Efrem Zimbalist Jr. | John Vernon | Kevin Conroy | Lloyd Bochner | Loren Lester | Mari Devon | Mark Hamill | Richard Moll | Robert Costanzo | Robert Hastings

Project Name: Batman the Animated Series

Characters: Batman

