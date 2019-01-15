Share Page Support Us
Batman: The Animated Series – Batman Hand Painted Figure Eaglemoss Collection

Batman: The Animated Series – Batman Hand Painted Figure Eaglemoss Collection
$19.99

$18.97


4 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 190115-77008-1
UPC: 641945983685
Part No: W_BATANI01
Weight: 1.13 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Batman  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Crime | Science Fiction
Studio: DC Entertainment
Original U.S. Release: September 5, 1992
Item Release Date: September 15, 2018
Rating: TV-PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Eaglemoss Batman The Animated Series DC Super Hero Collection #1: Batman Polyresin Figurine

In DC Comics’ Batman: The Animated Series, the Dark Knight (Kevin Conroy) battles crime in Gotham City with help from Robin (Loren Lester) and Batgirl (Melissa Gilbert). This set of hand painted collector figures from the Eaglemoss Collection perfectly captures the caped crusader and the main characters from the cult television series.

This Batman figure is the first in a limited edition series of six figurines inspired by the award-winning Batman: the animated series. The dark Knight stands approximately 5 inches tall and captures the unique style of the award-winning show. Each figurine comes complete in retro-style blister packaging with a 12 page Magazine focused on the tales of Gotham city.

Special Features

  • Based on the award-winning television series
  • Figurines capture the unique style of the show
  • Retro-style blister packaging
  • Includes a 12-page magazine

Specifications

  • Size: 5 in

Cast: Adrienne Barbeau | Arleen Sorkin | Brock Peters | Diane Pershing | Efrem Zimbalist Jr. | John Vernon | Kevin Conroy | Lloyd Bochner | Loren Lester | Mari Devon | Mark Hamill | Richard Moll | Robert Costanzo | Robert Hastings
Project Name: Batman the Animated Series
Characters: Batman

