Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Set of 5 SEALED Collectible PEZ Dispensers – Star Wars BB-8, Rey, Kylo Ren + Emojis [U81]

Set of 5 SEALED Collectible PEZ Dispensers – Star Wars BB-8, Rey, Kylo Ren + Emojis [U81]
View larger
Set of 5 SEALED Collectible PEZ Dispensers – Star Wars BB-8, Rey, Kylo Ren + Emojis [U81]
$20.79
$18.90
See Options

1 in stock
Pez
SKU: 230106-105331
Weight: 0.7 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Set of 5 Collectible PEZ Dispensers – Star Wars BB-8, Rey, Kylo Ren + Emojis.

Includes:

  • Carded STAR WARS Pez Dispenser BB-8 with Rey Backer Card 2017 Retired
  • STAR WARS Pez Dispenser Rey / The Rise of Skywalker with Pez Branded Bag 2019
  • STAR WARS Pez Dispenser Kylo Ren / The Rise of Skywalker with Pez Branded Bag 2019
  • 2 Emoji Pez Dispensers
Explore More...

Related Items

Legendary Comic Book Issue No.1 2008 1st Printing Mark Waid Gamecock Media D80
Large Lilly Pond and Plants Photo [221205-30]
Back to the Future: The Complete Trilogy DVD Edition [U51]
Star Trek Beyond Movie Poster 27×51 inch Licensed Beach Towel [T40]
Sandman Mystery Theatre The Hourman Act IV of IV Comic Book Issue No.32 Nov 1995 Matt Wagner Steven T. Seagle Guy Davis S09
G.I. Joe and The Transformers Comic Book Issue No.1, 2 & 3 1987 Marvel 12473-12475
Big Trouble in Little China / Escape From New York Crossover Graphic Novel
Cleopatra Five Star Collection 3-Disc Set
Don Jon 2-Disc Blu-ray + DVD + Digital Edition
Ganja & Hess the most complicated Black film of the 1970’s
PezSKU: 230106-105331
Weight: 0.7 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.