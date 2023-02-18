Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 18×24 inch Limited Edition Movie Poster Art Print [N47]

- Cast: Alfred Molina | Anthony Higgins | Bill Reimbold | Denholm Elliott | Don Fellows | Fred Sorenson | Harrison Ford | John Rhys-Davies | Karen Allen | Patrick Durkin | Paul Freeman | Ronald Lacey | Sonny Caldinez | Vic Tablian | William Hootkins | Wolf Kahler
- Directors: Steven Spielberg
- Product Types: Art Prints | Originals
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy
- Studios: Paramount Pictures | Printed In Blood
- Original Release Date: June 12, 1981
- More: Alfred Molina | Harrison Ford | John Rhys-Davies | Karen Allen | Steven Spielberg
- Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Gaming | Movies & TV | Music | Sports
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 18×24 inch Limited Edition Movie Poster Art Print. These art prints were created by Printed in Blood and were produced in an edition of 100.
Minor wear and bends from storage. Item have slight variation from pictures but is in same general condition. Please review listing images.
Specifications
- Size:18x24
- Material:Card Stock Archival Paper
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Alfred Molina | Anthony Higgins | Bill Reimbold | Denholm Elliott | Don Fellows | Fred Sorenson | Harrison Ford | John Rhys-Davies | Karen Allen | Patrick Durkin | Paul Freeman | Ronald Lacey | Sonny Caldinez | Steven Spielberg | Vic Tablian | William Hootkins | Wolf Kahler
- Characters: Indiana Jones
- Shows / Movies: Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy
- Companies: Paramount Pictures | Printed In Blood
- Product Types: Hit Pictures > Art Prints > Originals