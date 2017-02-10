City on Fire

View larger $29.95 $19.59 - Select Qty - 1 2

Details

An all star cast gets engulfed in this tale of terror and heroism! William Dudley (Leslie Nielsen) is a corrupt mayor who has allowed a chemical works to be built right in the center of town. When an employee at the works has been denied an expected promotion and, in addition, finds himself fired shortly thereafter, he decides to take his revenge by opening the valves to the storage vats and their interconnecting pipes. It doesn’t take long for this act of petty vandalism to start a fire that soon engulfs an entire metropolis! The drama focuses on a newly built hospital which, like all civic buildings that went up during the mayor’s crooked administration, is shoddily built and poorly equipped and is now under the fire storm headed its way. Who will survive? Starring screen legends Henry Fonda (Academy Award winner, Ava Gardner, Shelly Winters as well as Barry Newman, James Franciscus, Susan Clark and directed by Alvin Rakoff now see this disaster film in HD!

Brand new HD Scan

Original TV Spot

1080P High Definition Widescreen Presentation

Runtime: 106 minutes

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Language: English

Region: A/B/C

Cast: Ava Gardner | Barry Newman | Henry Fonda | James Franciscus | Leslie Nielsen | Shelley Winters | Susan Clark

Directors: Alvin Rakoff

