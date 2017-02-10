Twitter
City on Fire

City on Fire
City on Fire

Blu-raySKU: 170211-63009-1
UPC: 853765005601
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Crime | Drama | Thriller
Studio: Kino Lorber
Original U.S. Release: August 31, 1979
Item Release Date: August 23, 2016
Rating: R
Details

An all star cast gets engulfed in this tale of terror and heroism! William Dudley (Leslie Nielsen) is a corrupt mayor who has allowed a chemical works to be built right in the center of town. When an employee at the works has been denied an expected promotion and, in addition, finds himself fired shortly thereafter, he decides to take his revenge by opening the valves to the storage vats and their interconnecting pipes. It doesn’t take long for this act of petty vandalism to start a fire that soon engulfs an entire metropolis! The drama focuses on a newly built hospital which, like all civic buildings that went up during the mayor’s crooked administration, is shoddily built and poorly equipped and is now under the fire storm headed its way. Who will survive? Starring screen legends Henry Fonda (Academy Award winner, Ava Gardner, Shelly Winters as well as Barry Newman, James Franciscus, Susan Clark and directed by Alvin Rakoff now see this disaster film in HD!

Special Features

  • Brand new HD Scan
  • Original TV Spot
  • 1080P High Definition Widescreen Presentation

Specifications

  • Runtime: 106 minutes
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
  • Language: English
  • Region: A/B/C

Cast: Ava Gardner | Barry Newman | Henry Fonda | James Franciscus | Leslie Nielsen | Shelley Winters | Susan Clark
Directors: Alvin Rakoff

