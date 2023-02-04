Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Set of 3 Battlestar Galactica (1978) Original Press Publicity Photos [L18]

Set of 3 Battlestar Galactica (1978) Original Press Publicity Photos [L18]
View larger
Set of 3 Battlestar Galactica (1978) Original Press Publicity Photos [L18]
$18.59
$16.90
See Options

1 in stock
Pht
SKU: 230131-106082
Weight: 0.5 lbs
Condition: VG Very Good - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Set of 3 Battlestar Galactica (1978) Original Press Publicity Photos.

Press and publicity photos for film and television were used to promote projects in movie theaters, trade publications and the entertainment sections of physical newspapers.

Explore More...

Related Items

The New York Times Austin Powers in Goldmember Original Full Page Newspaper Ad (August 9, 2002) [A23]
Voltron Defender of the Universe Collection Four with Collector Tin Case – Episodes 46-59 (2007) [A78]
Shorty the Pimp Original Soundtrack Album
Free Comic Book Day – Doctor Solar: Man of the Atom, Magnus: Robot Fighter (May 2010) [S80]
Flashback Magazine No. 3 September 1972 Jack Davis Humphrey Bogart Woody Woodpecker
Patrick Gleeson’s Electronic Star Wars Soundtrack CD
The Museum of Fantasy Art Print Series: Blue-Eyed Panda Art Print [DP-221114-4]
The Matrix Revolutions Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-LP Deluxe Vinyl Edition
Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker 34 x 22 inch Horizontal Alternate Movie Poster
8 Mile Original Soundtrack Album CD Music From and Inspired by the Motion Picture