Planet of the Apes (2001) Set of 4 Hasbro Action Figures – Krull, Leo Davidson, Ari, Daena [U39]

View larger $79.99

$53.97 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock toy

SKU: 210721-88121-1

UPC: 076930521144 / 076930521137 / 076930521083 / 076930521113

Weight: 2.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Planet of the Apes (2001) Set of 4 Hasbro Action Figures – Krull (Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa), Captain Leo Davidson (Mark Wahlberg), Ari (Helena Bonham Carter), and Daena (Estella Warren).

Items are sealed and have outside wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.

Special Features

Multiple Points of Articulation on Each Action Figure

Includes Signature Clothing and Accessories

Specifications

Material: Plastic

Size: approx. 7 in. tall

Related Items