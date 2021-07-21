Planet of the Apes (2001) Set of 4 Hasbro Action Figures – Krull, Leo Davidson, Ari, Daena [U39]

- Cast: Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa | David Warner | Erick Avari | Estella Warren | Evan Parke | Glenn Shadix | Helena Bonham Carter | Kris Kristofferson | Lucas Elliot Eberl | Mark Wahlberg | Michael Clarke Duncan | Paul Giamatti | Tim Roth
- Directors: Tim Burton
- Project Name Planet of the Apes
- Product Types: Toys & Figures | Action Figures
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Remakes | Science Fiction
- Studios: Hasbro
- Original Release Date: July 26, 2001
- Rating: PG-13
- More: Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa | Helena Bonham Carter | Kris Kristofferson | Mark Wahlberg | Michael Clarke Duncan | Paul Giamatti | Tim Burton | Tim Roth
Planet of the Apes (2001) Set of 4 Hasbro Action Figures – Krull (Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa), Captain Leo Davidson (Mark Wahlberg), Ari (Helena Bonham Carter), and Daena (Estella Warren).
Items are sealed and have outside wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Special Features
- Multiple Points of Articulation on Each Action Figure
- Includes Signature Clothing and Accessories
Specifications
- Material: Plastic
- Size: approx. 7 in. tall
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa | David Warner | Erick Avari | Estella Warren | Evan Parke | Glenn Shadix | Helena Bonham Carter | Kris Kristofferson | Lucas Elliot Eberl | Mark Wahlberg | Michael Clarke Duncan | Paul Giamatti | Tim Burton | Tim Roth
- Shows / Movies: Planet of the Apes
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Remakes | Science Fiction
- Studios / Manufacturers: Hasbro
- Product Types: Action Figures