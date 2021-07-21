Share Page Support Us
Planet of the Apes (2001) Set of 4 Hasbro Action Figures – Krull, Leo Davidson, Ari, Daena [U39]

$79.99
$53.97
1 in stock
toy
SKU: 210721-88121-1
UPC: 076930521144 / 076930521137 / 076930521083 / 076930521113
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Planet of the Apes (2001) Set of 4 Hasbro Action Figures – Krull (Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa), Captain Leo Davidson (Mark Wahlberg), Ari (Helena Bonham Carter), and Daena (Estella Warren).

Items are sealed and have outside wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.

Special Features

  • Multiple Points of Articulation on Each Action Figure
  • Includes Signature Clothing and Accessories

Specifications

  • Material: Plastic
  • Size: approx. 7 in. tall
Explore More...

