Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Set of 3 DC Comics TV Universe: Pocket Notebook Collection

Set of 3 DC Comics TV Universe: Pocket Notebook Collection
View larger
Set of 3 DC Comics TV Universe: Pocket Notebook Collection
Set of 3 DC Comics TV Universe: Pocket Notebook Collection
Set of 3 DC Comics TV Universe: Pocket Notebook Collection
Set of 3 DC Comics TV Universe: Pocket Notebook Collection
Set of 3 DC Comics TV Universe: Pocket Notebook Collection
Set of 3 DC Comics TV Universe: Pocket Notebook Collection
Set of 3 DC Comics TV Universe: Pocket Notebook Collection
Set of 3 DC Comics TV Universe: Pocket Notebook Collection
Set of 3 DC Comics TV Universe: Pocket Notebook Collection
Set of 3 DC Comics TV Universe: Pocket Notebook Collection
$12.99
$12.49
See Options

2 in stock
pocket
SKU: 210913-88716-1
UPC: 9781683832829
ISBN-10: 1683832825
ISBN-13: 9781683832829
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

Celebrate your love of the DC TV Universe with these pocket journals featuring art inspired by Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl.

Inspired by The CW’s beloved DC TV Universe—featuring the hit shows Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl—this set of three pocket journals is another addition to Insight Edition’s best-selling stationery line that celebrates some of television’s most popular super heroes.

Each journal contains sixty-four pages of ruled, grid, and blank acid-free, high quality paper that take both pen and pencil nicely to invite a flow of inspiration. Representing the Green Arrow, the Flash, and Supergirl with exciting imagery taken from each respective show, this collection of journals is a must-have for fans of DC.

Specifications

  • Pages: 64
  • Size: 3.5 x 0.6 x 5.5 in
  • Material: Paper
  • Language: English
Explore More...

Related Items

Ennio Morricone – Erotic Soundtracks Compilation
Dark Horse Game of Thrones Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen with Drogon Statuette
The Dead Zone Collector’s Edition Blu-ray with Slipcover
Hieronymus Bosch The Garden of Earthly Delights 36 x 24 Inch Art Print
Terry Zwigoff’s Ghost World Director-Approved Special Edition – The Criterion Collection
Halo 3 Spartan Soldier – CQB Active-Camouflage Action Figure McFarlane Toys SDCC Exclusive
Star Wars: The Power of the Force – Luke Skywalker with Grappling-Hook Blaster and Lightsaber (1995) [1225]
CGW: Computer Graphics World Magazine (Jan/Feb 2011) MMA fighter Randy Couture [9009]
SDCC 2013 Exclusive NECA Predator Albino Predator 8 Inch Action Figure
Star Wars: Episode I Senator Palpatine with Senate Cam Droid and Talking CommTech Chip (1998) [1218]
pocketSKU: 210913-88716-1
UPC: 9781683832829
ISBN-10: 1683832825
ISBN-13: 9781683832829
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New