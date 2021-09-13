Set of 3 DC Comics TV Universe: Pocket Notebook Collection

Celebrate your love of the DC TV Universe with these pocket journals featuring art inspired by Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl.

Inspired by The CW’s beloved DC TV Universe—featuring the hit shows Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl—this set of three pocket journals is another addition to Insight Edition’s best-selling stationery line that celebrates some of television’s most popular super heroes.

Each journal contains sixty-four pages of ruled, grid, and blank acid-free, high quality paper that take both pen and pencil nicely to invite a flow of inspiration. Representing the Green Arrow, the Flash, and Supergirl with exciting imagery taken from each respective show, this collection of journals is a must-have for fans of DC.

Specifications

Pages: 64

Size: 3.5 x 0.6 x 5.5 in

Material: Paper

Language: English

