Lords of Chaos Blu-ray DVD Combo Edition

$29.95
$21.97
UPC: 778854235090
Part No: GUN2350
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: Blu-ray | DVD
Genres: Adventure | Biography | Crime | Drama
Studio: Unobstructed View
Original U.S. Release: January 23, 2018
Item Release Date: May 28, 2019
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
“The story of True Norwegian Black Metal and its most notorious practitioners: a group of young men with a flair for publicity, church-burning and murder: MAYHEM. Oslo, 1987. Seventeen-year-old Euronymous is determined to escape his idyllic Scandinavian hometown and create “true Norwegian black metal” with his band, MAYHEM. He’s joined by equally fanatical youths – Dead and Varg. Believing that they’re on the cusp of a musical revolution, the group gets even darker, driven by the black metal dogma to spread evil.
They begin burning down churches throughout the countryside and stealing tombstones for their record store. But when the press catches up with them and Euronymous takes more credit than he’s earned for the group’s violent acts, Varg, fresh out of jail, arranges a dark encounter to settle the score and ultimately determine who the darkest black metal musician is.”
Special Features
- Eleven director's teasers and trailers
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Runtime: 118
Cast: Emory Cohen | Jack Kilmer | Rory Culkin
Directors: Jonas Åkerlund
Project Name: Lords of Chaos
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | Biography | Blu-ray | Crime | Cult Flavor | Drama | DVD | Movies & TV | Unobstructed View