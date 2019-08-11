Share Page Support Us
Cruising Special Edition Blu-ray (2019)

Cruising Special Edition Blu-ray (2019)
Details

Al Pacino is Cruising for a killer.

Academy Award-winner William Friedkin (The Exorcist, The French Connection) directs Al Pacino as an undercover cop pitched into New York’s seedy underbelly in Cruising – available for the first time on Blu-ray in a brand new director-approved transfer. New York is caught in the grip of a sadistic serial killer who is preying on the patrons of the city’s underground bars. Captain Edelson (Paul Sorvino) tasks young rookie Steve Burns (Pacino) with infiltrating the S&M subculture to try and lure the killer out of the shadows – but as he immerses himself deeper and deeper into the underworld, Steve risks losing his own identity in the process.

Taking the premise and title from reporter Gerald Walker’s novel, Cruising was the subject of great controversy at the time of its release and remains a challenging and remarkable movie to this day, with Pacino’s haunted lead performance as its magnetic centerpiece.

Special Features

  • Brand new restoration from a 4K scan of the original camera negative, supervised and approved by writer-director William Friedkin
  • High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
  • Newly remastered 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio supervised by William Friedkin
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • Archival audio commentary by William Friedkin
  • The History of Cruising – archival featurette looking at the film’s origins and production
  • Exorcizing Cruising – archival featurette looking at the controversy surrounding the film and its enduring legacy
  • Original Theatrical Trailer

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 102

Cast: Al Pacino | Don Scardino | Joe Spinell | Karen Allen | Paul Sorvino | Richard Cox
Directors: William Friedkin
Project Name: Cruising

