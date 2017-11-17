CD SKU: 171118-68473-1

Details

Alcon Sleeping Giant Records, under exclusive distribution through Epic Records, has released the Blade Runner 2049 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. The soundtrack highlights the entrancing, ethereal, and enigmatic original score composed by Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer [Inception, The Dark Knight, Gladiator, The Lion King] and Golden Globe & Emmy nominee Benjamin Wallfisch [It, Hidden Figures, Annabelle: Creation]. Original and classic compositions round out this sci-fi noir masterpiece. Finally, the album concludes with an original song by a GRAMMY Award nominee. Over a backdrop of cyber-infused soul production, it delivers a hypnotic and haunting performance.

Together, Zimmer and Wallfisch sought to continue the incredible musical legacy of the original 1982 Blade Runner by Vangelis, while imparting a piece of themselves upon the score. In order to do so, they implemented vintage synths such as “the star of the score” a Yamaha CS80 from the late seventies as well as modern technological innovations, yielding a rich sonic palette wholly cognizant of this world and the vision of director Denis Villeneuve.

Blade Runner 2049 is directed by Denis Villeneuve and stars Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri and Lennie James, Dave Bautista and Jared Leto.

Alcon Entertainment acquired the film, television and ancillary franchise rights to Blade Runner in 2011 from the late producer Bud Yorkin and Cynthia Sikes Yorkin to produce prequels and sequels to the iconic science-fiction thriller. Cynthia Sikes Yorkin is producing along with Johnson and Kosove. Additionally, Frank Giustra and Tim Gamble, CEO’s of Thunderbird Films, serve as executive producers along with Ridley Scott and Bill Carraro.

Immerse yourself in the world of Blade Runner 2049 with the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack now.

