UPC: 190758030920
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Film Noir | Mystery | Science Fiction | Sequels | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Epic Records
Original U.S. Release: October 6, 2017
Item Release Date: November 17, 2017
Rating: R
Details
Alcon Sleeping Giant Records, under exclusive distribution through Epic Records, has released the Blade Runner 2049 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. The soundtrack highlights the entrancing, ethereal, and enigmatic original score composed by Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer [Inception, The Dark Knight, Gladiator, The Lion King] and Golden Globe & Emmy nominee Benjamin Wallfisch [It, Hidden Figures, Annabelle: Creation]. Original and classic compositions round out this sci-fi noir masterpiece. Finally, the album concludes with an original song by a GRAMMY Award nominee. Over a backdrop of cyber-infused soul production, it delivers a hypnotic and haunting performance.
Together, Zimmer and Wallfisch sought to continue the incredible musical legacy of the original 1982 Blade Runner by Vangelis, while imparting a piece of themselves upon the score. In order to do so, they implemented vintage synths such as “the star of the score” a Yamaha CS80 from the late seventies as well as modern technological innovations, yielding a rich sonic palette wholly cognizant of this world and the vision of director Denis Villeneuve.
Blade Runner 2049 is directed by Denis Villeneuve and stars Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri and Lennie James, Dave Bautista and Jared Leto.
Alcon Entertainment acquired the film, television and ancillary franchise rights to Blade Runner in 2011 from the late producer Bud Yorkin and Cynthia Sikes Yorkin to produce prequels and sequels to the iconic science-fiction thriller. Cynthia Sikes Yorkin is producing along with Johnson and Kosove. Additionally, Frank Giustra and Tim Gamble, CEO’s of Thunderbird Films, serve as executive producers along with Ridley Scott and Bill Carraro.
Immerse yourself in the world of Blade Runner 2049 with the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack now.
Special Features
- Full color liner notes booklet with photos and illustrations
Playlists
- Disc 01
- 2049 by: Benjamin Wallfisch | Hans Zimmer
3:37
- Sapper's Tree by: Benjamin Wallfisch | Hans Zimmer
1:36
- Flight to LAPD by: Benjamin Wallfisch | Hans Zimmer
1:47
- Summer Wind by: Frank Sinatra
2:54
- Rain by: Benjamin Wallfisch | Hans Zimmer
2:26
- Wallace by: Benjamin Wallfisch | Hans Zimmer
5:23
- Memory by: Benjamin Wallfisch | Hans Zimmer
2:32
- Mesa by: Benjamin Wallfisch | Hans Zimmer
3:10
- Orphanage by: Benjamin Wallfisch | Hans Zimmer
1:13
- Furnace by: Benjamin Wallfisch | Hans Zimmer
3:41
- Someone Lived This by: Benjamin Wallfisch | Hans Zimmer
3:13
- Joi by: Benjamin Wallfisch | Hans Zimmer
3:51
- Disc 02
- Pilot by: Benjamin Wallfisch | Hans Zimmer
2:17
- Suspicious Minds by: Elvis Presley
4:22
- Can't Help Falling in Love by: Elvis Presley | The Jordanaires
3:02
- One For My Baby (And One More For The Road) by: Frank Sinatra
4:24
- Hijack by: Benjamin Wallfisch | Hans Zimmer
5:32
- That's Why We Believe by: Benjamin Wallfisch | Hans Zimmer
3:36
- Her Eyes Were Green by: Benjamin Wallfisch | Hans Zimmer
6:17
- Sea Wall by: Benjamin Wallfisch | Hans Zimmer
9:53
- All the Best Memories Are Hers by: Benjamin Wallfisch | Hans Zimmer
3:22
- Tears in the Rain by: Benjamin Wallfisch | Hans Zimmer
2:10
- Blade Runner by: Benjamin Wallfisch | Hans Zimmer
10:05
- Almost Human by: Lauren Daigle
3:22
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Ana de Armas | Dave Bautista | David Dastmalchian | Edward James Olmos | Harrison Ford | Jared Leto | Mark Arnold | Robin Wright | Ryan Gosling | Sylvia Hoeks | Tómas Lemarquis | Vilma Szécsi | Wood Harris
Directors: Denis Villeneuve
Project Name: Blade Runner 2049
Authors: Hampton Fancher
