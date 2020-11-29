Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence Set of 4 Promotional Postcards (2004) [B32]

$18.99
$12.70
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Science Fiction | Sequels
Studio: Dreamworks
Original U.S. Release: September 17, 2004
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence Set of 4 Promotional Postcards (2004). These cards were distributed at Comic-Con in 2004 to promote the limited U.S. theatrical release of the anime film.
The item is in great shape with some minor bends. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Pages: 4
Cast: Akio Ôtsuka | Atsuko Tanaka | Kôichi Yamadera
Directors: Mamoru Oshii
Project Name: Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Dreamworks | Memorabilia | Science Fiction | Sequels