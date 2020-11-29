Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence Set of 4 Promotional Postcards (2004) [B32]

View larger $18.99 $12.70 - Select Qty - 1

Studio: Dreamworks

Original U.S. Release: September 17, 2004

Rating: PG-13

Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence Set of 4 Promotional Postcards (2004). These cards were distributed at Comic-Con in 2004 to promote the limited U.S. theatrical release of the anime film.

The item is in great shape with some minor bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Cast: Akio Ôtsuka | Atsuko Tanaka | Kôichi Yamadera

Directors: Mamoru Oshii

Project Name: Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence

