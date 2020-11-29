The General Died at Dawn Original Home Video Press Photo – Gary Cooper, Madeleine Carroll (1936) [B24]

$15.99
$12.70
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Gary Cooper items
Product Types: Hit Pictures | Press Ads, Photos & Books
Genres: Adventure | Crime | Film Noir
Original U.S. Release: September 2, 1936
Rating: NR
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The General Died at Dawn Original Home Video Press Photo – Gary Cooper, Madeleine Carroll (1936). The press photo was released for the 1989 MCA Home Video VHS release of the film.
The item is in great shape with some minor bends. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 10x8 in
Cast: Akim Tamiroff | Dudley Digges | Gary Cooper | J.M. Kerrigan | Madeleine Carroll | Porter Hall | William Frawley
Directors: Lewis Milestone
Project Name: The General Died at Dawn