The General Died at Dawn Original Home Video Press Photo – Gary Cooper, Madeleine Carroll (1936) [B24]

View larger

$15.99

$12.70


1 in stock


photoSKU: 201129-83421-1
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Gary Cooper  items
Product Types: Hit Pictures | Press Ads, Photos & Books
Genres: Adventure | Crime | Film Noir
Original U.S. Release: September 2, 1936
Rating: NR
Details

The General Died at Dawn Original Home Video Press Photo – Gary Cooper, Madeleine Carroll (1936). The press photo was released for the 1989 MCA Home Video VHS release of the film.

The item is in great shape with some minor bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 10x8 in

Cast: Akim Tamiroff | Dudley Digges | Gary Cooper | J.M. Kerrigan | Madeleine Carroll | Porter Hall | William Frawley
Directors: Lewis Milestone
Project Name: The General Died at Dawn

