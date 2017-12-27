Twitter
Fallout 4 – Nuka Cola 24 X 36 inch Video Game Poster

PosterSKU: 171204-68735-1
Part No: 51876F 14723
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Game/Video Game | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Bethesda Game Studios
Original U.S. Release: November 10, 2015
Details

Fallout 4 takes place in the post-apocalyptic Boston, Massachusetts area. Players are the “Sole Surviors” of Vault 111, recently revived from centuries of forced cryostasis, and you are determined to find your kidnapped son.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Brian T. Delaney | Claudia Christian | Courtenay Taylor | Danny Shorago | Jon Gentry | Peter Jessop | Ryan Alosio | Stephen Russell
Directors: Todd Howard
Project Name: Fallout 4

