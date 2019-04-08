NEW SEALED The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Special Extended DVD Edition (2003)

$37.99
Details
Not seen in theaters, this unique version of the epic adventure features over 40 minutes of new and extended scenes integrated into the film by the director. DVD set consists of four discs with hours of original content including multiple documentaries, commentaries and design/photo galleries with thousands of images to give viewers an in-depth behind-the-scenes look at the film. Frodo Baggins and the Fellowship continue their quest to destroy the One Ring and stand against the evil of the dark lord Sauron. The Fellowship has divided and now find themselves taking different paths to defeating Sauron and his allies. Their destinies now lie at two towers – Orthanc Tower in Isengard, where the corrupted wizard Saruman waits and Sauron’s fortress at Baraddur, deep within the dark lands of Mordor.
Special Features
- DISCS 1-2: The Feature
- A new version of the second installment includes 43 minutes of never-before-seen footage incorporated into the film. (approx. 223 minutes)
Commentary track by writer-director Peter Jackson and writers Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens
Commentary track by the design team
Commentary track by the production/post-production team
Commentary track by 16 cast members, including Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Andy Serkis, John Rhys-Davies, Orlando Bloom, Christopher Lee, Bernard Hill, and Miranda Otto
- DISCS 3-4: The Appendices
- Two discs with hours of original content including multiple documentaries and design/photo galleries with thousands of images to give viewers an in-depth behind-the-scenes look at The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
DISC 3
Adapting the book into a screenplay & planning the film
Designing and inspiration for locations in Middle-earth
Storyboards to pre-visualization
Weta Workshop visit: See sculptors in action as they create weapons, armor, creatures, and miniatures from the film
Atlas of Middle-earth tracing the journey of the Fellowship
An interactive map of New Zealand highlighting the location scouting process
Galleries of art and slideshows with commentaries by the artists
DISC 4
Sending the actors into battle: sword fighting
Principal photography: Stories from the set
Digital effects including motion capture and the computer program to create the armies of Orcs
Bigatures: a close-up look at the miniatures
Galleries of behind-the-scenes photographs and personal cast photos
Post-Production: editing it all together
Sound design demonstration
DVD-ROM Content: Includes access to exclusive online features
Specifications
- Region: 1
- Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
- Number of Discs: 4
- Runtime: 223
Cast: Alan Howard | Andy Serkis | Billy Boyd | Cate Blanchett | Christopher Lee | Elijah Wood | Hugo Weaving | John Rhys-Davies | Marton Csokas | Noel Appleby | Orlando Bloom | Sean Astin | Sean Bean | Viggo Mortensen
Directors: Peter Jackson
Project Name: Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers
