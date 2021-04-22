Godzilla Aftershock Hardcover Graphic Novel – Exclusive Art Adams Variant Cover

View larger $24.99

$18.99 See Options - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock Hardcover Book

SKU: 210422-86703-1

ISBN-10: 1681160579

ISBN-13: 9781681160573

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: New



Godzilla: King of the Monsters official prequel graphic novel tie-in with exclusive Arthur Adams variant cover. This graphic novel ties into the Warner Brothers/Legendary Entertainment film, Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Specifications

Pages: 112

Language: English

Size: 6.5 x 0.5 x 10.4 in

Related Items