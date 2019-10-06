Our Army at War Sgt. Rock’s Easy Co. (No. 162, Jan 1966) Joe Kubert [9060]

$26.00
$15.97
comicSKU: 191006-79318-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Joe Kubert items
Product Types: Books | Comics
Genres: Action | Comic Based | Drama | War
Studio: DC Entertainment
Item Release Date: January 1, 1966
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Our Army at War Sgt. Rock’s Easy Co. (No. 162, Jan 1966) Joe Kubert.
The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Language: English
Artists: Joe Kubert
Related Items
Categories
Action | Comic Based | Comics | DC Entertainment | Drama | War