Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Our Army at War Sgt. Rock’s Easy Co. (No. 162, Jan 1966) Joe Kubert [9060]

Our Army at War Sgt. Rock’s Easy Co. (No. 162, Jan 1966) Joe Kubert [9060]
View larger

$26.00

$15.97


1 in stock


comicSKU: 191006-79318-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Joe Kubert  items
Product Types: Books | Comics
Genres: Action | Comic Based | Drama | War
Studio: DC Entertainment
Item Release Date: January 1, 1966
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Our Army at War Sgt. Rock’s Easy Co. (No. 162, Jan 1966) Joe Kubert.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Language: English


Artists: Joe Kubert

Related Items

Sons of Anarchy Music from Sons of Anarchy Seasons 1-4 [Soundtrack]
Darkseid vs Superman Apocalypse in Apokolips 24 x 36 inch Comics Poster
Star Wars: Rogue One Hot Wheels Character Car Darth Vader
Batman: The Killing Joke – Music from the DC Universe Original Animated Movie Limited Edition
Harley Quinn 22 x 34 inch Character Poster
Steve McQueen: The Actor and His Films
The Matrix Reloaded Music from the Motion Picture + Bonus Tracks – 2-Disc Limited Edition Set
RARE Dragon Wars: D-War Buraki Evil Imoogi Statue by Younggu-Art
Kill Bill Volume 1 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Tron Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Wendy Carlos

Categories

Action | Comic Based | Comics | DC Entertainment | Drama | War

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *