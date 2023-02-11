Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score CD Edition Kevin Eastman Art

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score CD Edition Kevin Eastman Art
View larger
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score CD Edition Kevin Eastman Art
$35.09
$31.90
See Options

8 in stock
CD
SKU: 230211-106447
UPC: 728028478921
Part No: WW048
Weight: 0.4 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score CD Edition Kevin Eastman Art

announce TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES Original Motion Picture Score by John DuPrez. With a highly anticipated live-action motion picture released in 1990, TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES proved to be the biggest pop-culture property in the world for the time. Lifted from the pages of the popular comic series, a wildly successful Saturday morning cartoon, and a massive hit-line of toy action figures, the motion picture adaptation of the beloved crime fighting turtles brought the franchise to the next level.

The gritty and dark NYC martial-arts-superhero-comedy featured the four cherished ninja turtles with a slew of other idolized characters such as Master Splinter, Shredder, Casey Jones, April O’Neil, and The Foot. The film marks the highest grossing independent film at the time and spawned two sequels, The Secret Of The Ooze in 1991 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III in 1993.

In collaboration with composer John DuPrez, TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman, and Nickelodeon, Waxwork Records is proud to present the official and complete 1990 score to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles the movie. Sourced from the original masters, the complete film music by DuPrez has been re-stored and re-mastered. This special release marks the very first time the score has been released on CD.

The complete album art was created by Kevin Eastman exclusively for Waxwork Records, and it features his classic comic-book style presented as a sequential storyline of the 1990 film.

Special Features

  • The Complete 1990 Score by John DuPrez
  • Available For The First Time On CD
  • New Art by TMNT Co-Creator Kevin Eastman

Playlists

  • Crimewave
    Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
    Crime Fighters
    Possess The Right Thinking
    Subway Attack
    Splinter's Tale I
    Hidden Treasures
    Shredder’s Big Entrance
    Raphael In Trouble
    Huge Fight
    Tatsu Attack
    Trouble
    Their Greatest Fear
    Message From Splinter
    Time To Go Back
    Splinter’s Tale
    Battles With The Foot
    Sewer Surfin’
    Street Fight
    Shredder’s Last Stand
    The Fall Of Shredder
    TMNT (Alt Mix)
    Splinter’s Tale I (Alt Mix)
    Splinter’s Tale II (Alt Mix)

Specifications

  • Number of Discs:
    1
Explore More...

Related Items

Akira Symphonic Suite CD – Music by Geinoh Yamashirogumi
Star Trek The Original Series Spaceship Enterprise 27×51 Licensed Beach Towel [J94]
Star Wars: The Power of the Force Ben (Obi-Wan) Kenobi Action Figure (1995) [1209]
Lenox Looney Tunes Bugs Bunny Santa Holiday Ornament 4.5 Inch
Vintage Norman Rockwell Colonial Series Plate Words of Comfort Number 715A with Certificate of Authenticity [U62]
Vintage Bootleg Street Fighter 1 inch Mini Action Figures Gumball Gashapon [L93]
The Macomber Affair (1947) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Gregory Peck, Joan Bennett [F90]
Funko POP Star Wars Rogue One Baze Malbus Vinyl Bobble-Head #141
Hotwire Deep Cut by Warren Ellis and Steve Pugh (October 2010) Radical Comics
Black Belt Magazine (July 1993) Brandon Lee, Jean-Claude Van Damme [9184]