Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score CD Edition Kevin Eastman Art

announce TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES Original Motion Picture Score by John DuPrez. With a highly anticipated live-action motion picture released in 1990, TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES proved to be the biggest pop-culture property in the world for the time. Lifted from the pages of the popular comic series, a wildly successful Saturday morning cartoon, and a massive hit-line of toy action figures, the motion picture adaptation of the beloved crime fighting turtles brought the franchise to the next level.

The gritty and dark NYC martial-arts-superhero-comedy featured the four cherished ninja turtles with a slew of other idolized characters such as Master Splinter, Shredder, Casey Jones, April O’Neil, and The Foot. The film marks the highest grossing independent film at the time and spawned two sequels, The Secret Of The Ooze in 1991 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III in 1993.

In collaboration with composer John DuPrez, TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman, and Nickelodeon, Waxwork Records is proud to present the official and complete 1990 score to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles the movie. Sourced from the original masters, the complete film music by DuPrez has been re-stored and re-mastered. This special release marks the very first time the score has been released on CD.

The complete album art was created by Kevin Eastman exclusively for Waxwork Records, and it features his classic comic-book style presented as a sequential storyline of the 1990 film.

Special Features

The Complete 1990 Score by John DuPrez

Available For The First Time On CD

New Art by TMNT Co-Creator Kevin Eastman

Playlists

Crimewave

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Crime Fighters

Possess The Right Thinking

Subway Attack

Splinter's Tale I

Hidden Treasures

Shredder’s Big Entrance

Raphael In Trouble

Huge Fight

Tatsu Attack

Trouble

Their Greatest Fear

Message From Splinter

Time To Go Back

Splinter’s Tale

Battles With The Foot

Sewer Surfin’

Street Fight

Shredder’s Last Stand

The Fall Of Shredder

TMNT (Alt Mix)

Splinter’s Tale I (Alt Mix)

Splinter’s Tale II (Alt Mix)

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

