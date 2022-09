View larger $6.59

$5.99 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock com

SKU: 220818-102354-1

Weight: 0.6 lbs

Condition: New



X-Men Adventures Comic Book Issue No. 11 1994 From The Hit Animated TV Series Season II, The Death of the X-Men Coming to you in Mojovision! Script Ralph Macchio, Pencils John Hebert, Inks Greg Adams, Letters Michael Higgins, Colors Andrew Triana, Editor Kelly Convese.

Related Items