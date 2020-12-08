Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Marvel Iron Man 3 Original Comic-Con 13×19 inch Card Stock IMAX Poster (2013) [A50]

Marvel Iron Man 3 Original Comic-Con 13×19 inch Card Stock IMAX Poster (2013) [A50]
View larger

$23.99

$18.70


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 201208-83746-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Ben Kingsley | Don Cheadle | Guy Pearce | Gwyneth Paltrow | Jon Favreau | Paul Bettany | Robert Downey Jr  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Science Fiction | Sequels
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Marvel Studios
Original U.S. Release: May 3, 2013
Rating: PG-13
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Marvel Iron Man 3 Original 13×19 inch Card Stock IMAX Poster (2013). These posters were distributed exclusively at Comic-Con ahead of the film’s 2013 release.

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 13.5 x 19.5 in

Cast: Ben Kingsley | Don Cheadle | Guy Pearce | Gwyneth Paltrow | Jon Favreau | Paul Bettany | Rebecca Hall | Robert Downey Jr | William Sadler
Directors: Shane Black
Project Name: Iron Man 3
Characters: Iron Man

Related Items

Yank Magazine: The Army Weekly (December 21, 1945, Vol. 4, No. 27) [249]
The Cannonball Run RARE VHS Gift Edition (1981) [C35]
Marvel Avengers: Age of Ultron Black Widow, Hawkeye and Vision 3-Pack Desktop Standee Set [1277]
Project Arms VIZ Media 24×36 inch Promotional Poster [9332]
Mortal Kombat 4 (Sony PlayStation 1 PS1, 1998) Complete with Manual
Miami Vice The Complete Series 20-Disc Box Set with the Lost Episodes
Film Business Asia Magazine New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF) Special Edition, June 2013 [9232] Jackie Chan Cover
Game of Thrones Stark Direwolf Sigil USB Drives
David Cronenberg’s Scanners Special Edition Criterion Collection DVD
Armitage: Dual-Matrix Limited Edition Metal Lunch Box, DVD and McFarlane Variant Figurine Set #13368/15000

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Marvel Studios | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original | Science Fiction | Sequels