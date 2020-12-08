Marvel Iron Man 3 Original Comic-Con 13×19 inch Card Stock IMAX Poster (2013) [A50]

$23.99
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Studio: Marvel Studios
Original U.S. Release: May 3, 2013
Rating: PG-13
Details
Marvel Iron Man 3 Original 13×19 inch Card Stock IMAX Poster (2013). These posters were distributed exclusively at Comic-Con ahead of the film’s 2013 release.
The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 13.5 x 19.5 in
Cast: Ben Kingsley | Don Cheadle | Guy Pearce | Gwyneth Paltrow | Jon Favreau | Paul Bettany | Rebecca Hall | Robert Downey Jr | William Sadler
Directors: Shane Black
Project Name: Iron Man 3
Characters: Iron Man
